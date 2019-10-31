CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $124,000 in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,137,000 after buying an additional 9,085,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,616,000 after buying an additional 546,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

NYSE BX opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

