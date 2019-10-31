CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,627,000 after purchasing an additional 369,222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,104,000 after purchasing an additional 296,619 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

