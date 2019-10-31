Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Central Federal had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

CFBK stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273. Central Federal has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Central Federal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Federal by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Federal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Central Federal in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Central Federal in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

