CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CIG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CEMIG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

