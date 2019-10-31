CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Update

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 500,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CBIZ by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 21.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CBZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.37. 372,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CBIZ has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.