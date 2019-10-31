Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of CVCO traded down $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $191.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,793. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.78.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

