Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 119,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.67.
In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,772,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,338,468.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
