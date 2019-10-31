Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 119,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2883900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,772,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,338,468.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.