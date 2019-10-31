Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) Plans GBX 5 Dividend

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CMX stock remained flat at $GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Thursday. Catalyst Media Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.05.

Get Catalyst Media Group alerts:

About Catalyst Media Group

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.