Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) Plans GBX 5 Dividend

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CMX stock remained flat at $GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Thursday. Catalyst Media Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.05.
About Catalyst Media Group
