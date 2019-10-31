Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $66.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,822. The company has a market capitalization of $473.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

