Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after purchasing an additional 653,873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 266,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,418.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $978,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.17. 182,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.01 and a 52-week high of $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

