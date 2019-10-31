Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.14.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $154.97 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $157.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor acquired 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $916,166.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.