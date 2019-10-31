Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.14.
CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
NYSE CSL opened at $154.97 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $157.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor acquired 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $916,166.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
