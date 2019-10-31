Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

CATM stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 2,598,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,929. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.