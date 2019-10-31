Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CATM. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.26. 2,598,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,929. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock worth $471,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in Cardtronics by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardtronics by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

