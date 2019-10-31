Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 436,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.54. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag acquired 2,015 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

