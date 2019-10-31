Capital Management Corp VA Sells 36,860 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,860 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.07% of Exelixis worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 78,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 465,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Exelixis by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 173,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $465,588.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,974 shares of company stock worth $6,182,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.