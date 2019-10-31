Capital Management Corp VA Acquires New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 2,356,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,324,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.