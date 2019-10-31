Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 721,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at $263,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.01. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.29 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

