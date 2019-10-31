Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Canadian National Railway from an overweight rating to an equal rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.38.

CNI stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 768,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 96.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

