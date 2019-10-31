Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.04

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.04 and traded as high as $54.40. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 93,230 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$55.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

