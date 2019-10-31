Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.00-5.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.92.

CPT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 523,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $115.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

