Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.74% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $77.41.

