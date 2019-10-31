Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 795.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

NVS stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

