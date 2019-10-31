Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.82 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 212,197 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.