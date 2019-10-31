Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $98.81 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

