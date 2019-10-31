Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,541 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calyxt by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 188,749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calyxt by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calyxt by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Calyxt by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of CLXT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.55. 3,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,446. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Calyxt Inc has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 5,509.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.