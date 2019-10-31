Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 7,384 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

TLT traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.13. 488,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867,841. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

