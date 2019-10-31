Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,702 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises about 2.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Clorox by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,620. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

