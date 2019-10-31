Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 74.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.85.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,724. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.