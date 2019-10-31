Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $238.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.61. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $241.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

