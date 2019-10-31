Cadence Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dell by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Dell by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dell by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $53.75 on Thursday. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. Dell’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $205,078.12. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 131,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $7,266,371.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,690,873 shares of company stock valued at $189,823,914. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.