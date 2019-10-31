Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 108.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.18 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

