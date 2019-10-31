Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Recro Pharma worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Recro Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REPH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

