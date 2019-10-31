Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 181.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $323,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,826 shares of company stock worth $1,941,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

