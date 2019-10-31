Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $2,489,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 45.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.7% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 56,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,784.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

