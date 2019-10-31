Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,375 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.55% of Cactus worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 438,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,209. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

