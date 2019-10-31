Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.64-12.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $11.52-12.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $233.00 price target on Caci International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.18.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of CACI stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Caci International has a one year low of $138.39 and a one year high of $235.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $2,943,896.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total value of $54,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,411 shares of company stock worth $3,237,888. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.