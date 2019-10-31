Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Caci International updated its FY20 guidance to $11.64-12.42 EPS.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $223.45. 21,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Caci International has a twelve month low of $138.39 and a twelve month high of $235.00.

In other Caci International news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $108,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,288.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $233.00 price target on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

