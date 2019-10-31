Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,779.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,764.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,842.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $873.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

