Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Bunzl stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bunzl has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $33.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

