Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Approximately 36.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of Buckle stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,808. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Buckle has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other Buckle news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 217.1% in the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 369,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth $431,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.4% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

