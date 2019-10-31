BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Receives C$59.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.13.

DOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

BRP stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.79. The company had a trading volume of 429,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,353. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. BRP has a 1 year low of C$32.36 and a 1 year high of C$60.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$53.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.81.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 4.1807321 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

