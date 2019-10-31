Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given Sector Performer Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,985 ($25.94). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

BRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,260 ($29.53).

LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,890 ($24.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.79 million and a PE ratio of 45.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,995.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,927.72. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,190 ($28.62).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

