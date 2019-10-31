Brokerages Set SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 716

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 716 ($9.36).

SSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 695 ($9.08) target price (down from GBX 715 ($9.34)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPG opened at GBX 614 ($8.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 602 ($7.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 646.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 680.08.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.