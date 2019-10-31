Brokerages Set Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Price Target at $12.85

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 282,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 102,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.92. 1,035,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

