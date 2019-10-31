Brokerages Set Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Price Target at €157.00

Shares of Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €157.00 ($182.56).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

SRT3 traded down €3.10 ($3.60) during trading on Monday, hitting €174.20 ($202.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,230 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €173.52. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

