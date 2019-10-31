Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) PT at $20.38

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of KRP opened at $14.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -780.00%.

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,134.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Adams III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,873. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,160 shares of company stock worth $221,509. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.