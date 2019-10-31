Brokerages Set Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target at $4.40

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Groupon by 20.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,601 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 178,625 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 50.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,238 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Groupon by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 366,579 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

GRPN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

