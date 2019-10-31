Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Price Target at $111.50

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPA. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Copa by 23.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $21,758,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Copa by 13.5% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 15,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Copa by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA opened at $103.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. Copa has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $113.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.92 million. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

