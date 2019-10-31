Brokerages Set Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Target Price at GBX 775

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 775 ($10.13).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOY shares. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Bodycote from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, insider Dominique Yates purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £210,300 ($274,794.20).

LON BOY opened at GBX 717.14 ($9.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 705.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 763.08. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 638.50 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 909.50 ($11.88). The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

