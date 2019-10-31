Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $220.50

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
ANSS traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $229.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.48.
In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 129.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 771.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
