Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $220.50

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

ANSS traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $229.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 129.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 771.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

